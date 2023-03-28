Police in Vernon are in search of Vanessa Vanderest, 26, who has been missing from her Vernon home since March 21, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police in Vernon are in search of Vanessa Vanderest, 26, who has been missing from her Vernon home since March 21, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Police seek help finding missing Vernon woman

Vanessa Vanderest, 26, has been missing since March 21

Police in Vernon are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Vanessa Vanderest, 26, was last seen at her Vernon residence on March 21, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.

Police have followed up on several leads, but Vanderest remains missing and police are “very concerned” for her health and well-being.

Vanderest is a Caucasian woman standing five-foot-seven and weighing 126 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vanessa Vanderest is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Robbery suspect in Abbotsford wields knife at staff and tries to grab cop’s stun gun

READ MORE: Vehicle crashes into rock face, bursts into flames near Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

missing personMissing womanRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
American elementary school bans Miley, Dolly duet from class concert

Just Posted

Penticton Silver Bullets forward Morton Johnston, left, died Sunday, March 26, in a crash off Old Hedley Road near Princeton. (Quesnel Kangeroos/Facebook photo)
Penticton Silver Bullets withdraw from Coy Cup to mourn death of teammate

The Penticton Vees scored five goals in a row Friday, March 24, to defeat the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees make BCHL history, ready for playoffs

(Iowa City Press-Citizen Photo)
Morning Start: Scraunched

Grey crystals being sold as down and dope have tested high for fentanyl and benzodiazepines in Penticton. Interior Health is warning they have a high risk of fatal overdose. (Interior Health)
Toxic drug warning issued for Penticton

Pop-up banner image