The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is searching for missing man Michael Grant Norbeck, last seen in Vernon on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)

UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe and well

Michael Grant Norbeck was last seen in Vernon on Nov. 6

Update: Nov. 16, 2:18 p.m.

Michael Norbeck has been located safe and well by police. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP thanked the public for their assistance in locating the missing man.

Original:

Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing Vernon resident.

Michael Grant Norbeck was last seen in Vernon on the morning of Nov. 6.

Norbeck, 23, is described as standing five-foot-eight and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Norbeck is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

