Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Mayo, located about 323 kilometres north of Whitehorse. (Google maps)

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in Mayo, located about 323 kilometres north of Whitehorse. (Google maps)

Police see no immediate danger after two men murdered in remote village of Mayo, Yukon

Both men were shot, multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire at about 5 a.m.

Mounties in Yukon say they’re investigating a double homicide involving two men in the small community of Mayo, about 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse.

RCMP say in a statement Monday that the deaths were reported to them on Saturday by a member of the public.

Officers from the Yukon RCMP’s major crime unit travelled to the village to take charge of the investigation.

Police say the bodies of 35-year-old Ben Symington and 22-year-old Michael Bennett, both of Whitehorse, were found on a main roadway on the land belonging to the Na-Cho Nyak Dun First Nation.

Police say they believe the deaths took place around 5 a.m. Saturday because multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire at that time and both men were shot.

They say a blue 2010 Ford Escape was also found at the crime scene and anyone with more information or surveillance video in their homes or businesses are asked to contact police.

The police statement says the murders will have a substantial impact in such a small community.

“We want to emphasize that we do continue to believe that there is no immediate danger to the public related to these homicides.

“We are aware of the impact of the substance use emergency on the community of Mayo, as with other Yukon communities, and are active with our partners in supporting community safety,” police say in the release.

Police say they believe the men were in the central Yukon area for up to a week before their deaths and they want anyone who had interaction with them, even if it seemed insignificant, to call police with details.

RELATED: Murder charges laid in shootings that sparked lockdown in Faro, Yukon

HomicideYukon

Previous story
PODCAST: Exploring high-performance home trends and associated benefits
Next story
Snowfall warning continues to be in effect for Highway 1

Just Posted

WW2 Chinese-Canadian soldiers at ‘Commando Bay’ near Naramata during the summer of 1944. Commando Bay was a training base for a special unit called Operation Oblivion where a select group of Chinese Canadian volunteer soldiers went through rigorous training to go behind enemy lines. These 13 soldiers were instrumental in driving the Japanese forces out. Only a plaque remains at the site. (Okanagan Historical Society/Greater Vernon Museum & Archives/Rick Wong)
Top secret WW2 training base once existed north of Naramata

A truck stolen from an Oliver farm was last spotted in Keremeos. (File photo)
Stolen truck from Oliver last spotted in Keremeos

Okanagan film Until Branches Bend is coming to theatres for one night only on March 20 across Canada including Penticton and Kelowna. (Courtesy of Until Branches Bend)
Psychological thriller filmed in Penticton debuts at Landmark Cinemas

The Canadian Forces SkyHawks parachute team touched down at Okanagan Lake Park for the 75th-anniversary of the Penticton Peach Festival on Aug. 4. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Look up in the sky: The SkyHawks are back for Penticton’s Peach Festival