Police investigating possible child luring incident in Summerland

Incident occurred on the morning of Sept. 20, on Kelly Avenue

A possible child luring attempt in Summerland was reported to the RCMP detachment.

The incident was reported on Sept. 21 and had occurred the previous day, on Sept. 20 around 8 to 8:30 a.m.

Police say a 10-year-old girl reported to her parents that while she was walking to Giant’s Head Elementary School, she was approached by a man driving along Kelly Avenue. The man asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school. The girl immediately ran in the opposite direction.

The man did not continue his interaction or follow the girl, police say.

The man is described as Caucasian, around 40 years of age, scruffy looking and with short brown hair. He was driving an older model red truck with a green canopy. The truck was not in good condition.

Police say the man was noted to be smoking a cigarette during the interaction.

Summerland RCMP are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on this or similar incidents is urged to contact the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416.

