Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Burnaby RCMP are investigating after someone vandalized a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University

Burnaby RCMP say power tool was likely used to remove head of bronze statue

Burnaby RCMP say a power tool was likely used to behead a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University earlier this week.

Someone first reported the vandalism to the detachment on Monday evening (March 27) around 8:30 p.m.

RCMP say they’re still in the early stages of their investigation and don’t yet know when the head of the statue was removed, but that a power tool was likely necessary to slice through the bronze.

On Twitter, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver condemned the vandalism, calling it a “heinous crime.”

“The Canadian authorities are urged to investigate the matter urgently and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly,” it said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-646-9999.

READ ALSO: Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed, with kids in crowd

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeSFU

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oliver RCMP look to ID woman who allegedly assaulted a store employee
Next story
Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

Just Posted

Maddy Seddon captured a gold medal at the Vernon-hosted BC Winter Games in slalom. (Photo- Greg Jaron)
Penticton skiers capture gold medals at BC Winter Games in Vernon

Oliver RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who assaulted an employee at a store in the 5000 block of Main St. (Photo- Oliver RCMP)
Oliver RCMP look to ID woman who allegedly assaulted a store employee

Penticton Silver Bullets forward Morton Johnston, left, died Sunday, March 26, in a crash off Old Hedley Road near Princeton. (Quesnel Kangeroos/Facebook photo)
Penticton Silver Bullets withdraw from Coy Cup to mourn death of teammate

The Penticton Vees scored five goals in a row Friday, March 24, to defeat the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees make BCHL history, ready for playoffs