Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.

Crime

Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in B.C.

Police say 58-year-old employee of temple in Surrey has been arrested

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl at a Sikh temple in B.C.

Surrey RCMP they are investigating a May 4 report of a sex assault at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran, located in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit identified a suspect who was arrested on May 5. Police say the 58-year-old man, who is an employee at the temple, has been released on conditions, including no contact with the victim and not to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16-year-old without another adult present.

Charges have not yet been laid.

Police are asking for anyone with additional information, including those who may have been at the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran on May 4 between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to contact police and quote file number 2023-69537.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say

Just Posted

Skaha Beach in Penticton. Tempertures in the Peach City starting Sunday, May 14, will reach up to 32 C. (John Arendt - Black Press)
Upcoming heat wave could break records in the Okanagan, experts say

Snow measurements varied widely in the May 1, 2023 data. The Liard basin in northern British Columbia was at 233 per cent of normal, while the Skagit basin was at 47 per cent of normal. (BC River Forecast Centre)
B.C. snow levels vary widely

Sam Peters is one of just seven athletes from across Canada who has been selected to the National Wheelchair Tennis Development Team (Bowen Assman photo).
Okanagan wheelchair tennis pro named to Canadian team

Julie Ellison, left, and Sarah Martin are the current leaders at the Lower Similkameen Community Services Society. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
South Okanagan Women in Business: People are difference makers of the LSCSS

Pop-up banner image