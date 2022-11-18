Police in Vernon seek help finding man wanted for firearms-related offences

Police are seeking the public's help in locating wanted man Timothy James Ross, according to an RCMP press release issued Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (RCMP photo)
Ross has a tattoo on the top of his left hand in the shape of a cross. (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is appealing to the public for help in locating a man wanted for firearms-related offences, who they say is violent.

Timothy James Ross, 28, is wanted for discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life; and discharging a firearm into or at a place while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

Ross is described as standing five-foot-ten and weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ross also has a distinctive tattoo of a cross on the top of his left hand.

Police say Ross is considered violent and should not be approached. Anyone who locates him is urged to contact police by calling 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ross is asked to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

gunsRCMPVernon

