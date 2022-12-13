The New Westminster Police Department is hoping to catch and deter thieves from stealing off doorsteps by planting bait packages beginning this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

The New Westminster Police Department is hoping to catch and deter thieves from stealing off doorsteps by planting bait packages beginning this month. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police drawing out porch pirates with bait packages in one B.C. city

New Westminster department hopes tactic reduces holiday theft

Police and homeowners in New Westminster are working to catch porch pirates in the act.

Starting in the weeks leading up to Christmas, police have begun placing bait packages at the doorsteps or mailboxes of prearranged homes. If holiday thieves happen to target those spots, they’ll be in for an unpleasant surprise.

The bait packages contain technology that allows police to identify and track the perpetrators.

“We’re hoping these bait packages will make thieves think twice before grabbing something off a porch especially during this busy holiday season,” Media Relations Officer Sgt. Justine Thom said.

The New Westminster Police Department is also cautioning people to take other steps to protect their packages.

“We’re asking people to have items delivered to locations where someone will be available to receive them, such as an office rather than home. We also encourage people to check their mailboxes regularly and consider shipping insurance for costly items,” said Thom.

If people can’t be home for their delivery, the department suggests asking a neighbour to look out for the package.

The department said it plans to use the new bait packages all year round.

READ ALSO: Crown says escaped inmates worked together to murder B.C. man

