Kathy Yuen drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: What’s the Drill? Home Building Communication Strategies

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Kathy Yuen, owner of Phase One Design drills into the importance of keeping the communication channels open for the success of your home building project. Hint, it takes more than coffee and donuts!

Cohosts Jennifer Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Over $48K raised during U11 Winter Classic Tournament at Apex Mountain
Next story
B.C. Greens appoint former children’s surgeon Sanjiv Gandhi as 2nd deputy leader

Just Posted

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

Heavy snow developed overnight over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, and more expected Tuesday (Jan. 24), warns Environment Canada. (Pexels/Pixabay photo)
Snowfall warning for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt

(@jstone9/Twitter)
Morning Start: The longest walk in the world

Team Turris prevailed in the championship All-Star game held Saturday at the outdoor rink in Penticton. (Island Images Photography)
BCHL ‘thrilled’ with how well All Stars Weekend turned out in Penticton