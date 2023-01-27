NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PODCAST: Jagmeet Singh talks healthcare in one-on-one interview

TODAY IN B.C.: National NDP Leader is holding roundtable discussions in B.C.

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

The Leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada and the Member of Parliament for Burnaby South has been holding roundtable discussions in various locations throughout British Columbia.

Peter McCully, host of ‘Today in B.C.’ caught up to Jagmeet Singh on Vancouver Island.

Singh says that overall, the people that he has talked to in the sessions are offering feasible solutions to healthcare issues.

‘The solutions that are being proposed by some of the healthcare workers and residents are very achievable’, says Singh. ‘One of the solutions that we keep on hearing is the idea of a team-based healthcare approach where you go into an office with a nurse, a doctor, a physiotherapist, a dietician, a social worker to deal with the problems that people face with in a holistic way in dealing with it all together.’

The NDP Leader says that they are the party of healthcare, and they are defending Tommy Douglas’ vision of universal healthcare across the country.

‘The solution to a healthcare system that’s not working isn’t to make it two tier, isn’t to introduce more for-profit options. It is to strengthen what we have and improve what we have and expand on what we have so that it’s there for people’ says Singh.

In a wide-ranging interview, Singh talks about affordability issues, the Canada Pharmacare Program and Affordable Housing.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State

LISTEN: Katrina Kadoski is B.C.’s ‘Cougar Annie’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Rockslide report finds high risk as evacuation order near Keremeos expires
Next story
The lost luggage saga continues: B.C. vacationer’s bag still missing one month later

Just Posted

The geotechnical assessment of the slide area near Keremeos after Jan. 16’s slide found further potential rock fall areas on the mountainside. (Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)
Rockslide report finds high risk as evacuation order near Keremeos expires

Cawston actor Joey Munroe, right, in a still shot opposite Bruce Willis in the recently released film Detective Knight: Independence. (Submitted)
From small town Cawston to co-starring with Bruce Willis; Joey Munroe is living his dream

Kristine Jack, left, hands over the eagle feather and metaphorical reins of the Pow Wow Between the Lakes to Haley Regan. The Pow Wow will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the first time in 2023. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
‘Healing the Nation’: Penticton’s Pow Wow Between the Lakes returns this June

Penticton Art Gallery curator and director Paul Crawford pictured during the 42nd annual live auction. The gallery is hosting its 50th anniversary art exhibit opening Jan. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News file photo)
Penticton Art Gallery celebrates 50 years with unique art exhibit