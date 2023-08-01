Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once. (HAVAN photo)

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Connecting the outdoors to your indoor living space

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Connecting the outdoors to indoor living space improves the livability of your home, naturally. Huckleberry Landscape Design shares outdoor strategies including solutions to mitigate heat islands, the health benefits of a dunk pool, and the ease and benefits of clover-blend grass.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as they get inspiration to help you design the best outdoor living spaces for your home.

‘There’s a phenomenon called a heat island. If you have an area with high or solid surfaces, the concrete’s going to radiate that heat longer. It’s a feedback cycle that just builds on itself. You can dramatically cool the area with a single tree, strategically placed, to provide shade and break up the space,’ said Victor Kulla.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Civil assault trial for former Penticton mayor underway in Kelowna
Next story
Canada ‘strongly condemns’ Niger coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid

Just Posted

Former Mayor John Vassilaki is accused of assaulting his brother and sister in a civil suit. (City of Penticton file photo)
Civil assault trial for former Penticton mayor underway in Kelowna

(Sean Taylor/Twitter)
Disciplinary hearing for ex-Kelowna nurse and Okanagan PPC candidate extended

A group gather to make over 400 sandwiches to feed the firefighters on the front lines of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire in Osoyoos. (Contributed)
Osoyoos business owners come together to feed firefighters

Paramedics and bylaw officers at an overdose call in Penticton. Toxic drugs continue to draw warnings from health officials as the city recorded 10 deaths in the first half of the year. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
High fatal overdose risk alert for Penticton for non-Fentanyl drugs