John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey

NHL UPDATE: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf discuss 2022-23 NHL season

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

More NHL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes the Vancouver Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact John McKinley or Philip Wolf.

LISTEN: How long will Bruce Boudreau be coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

LISTEN: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022 NHL season

fb

Breaking NewsCanucksNHLPodcasts

Previous story
Injured snowmobiler rescued from Big White by night helicopter team and COSAR
Next story
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Just Posted

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Dave Laboucane was on suboxone when becoming clean earlier this year but returned to Kelowna’s Tent City and suffered severe burns in a fire attempting to keep his tent warm in the cold weather. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
“There is help out there”: Kelowna burn victim identified as man with 22-year troubled past

Penticton council approved a six-storey development at 270 Riverside Drive at its regular meeting on Dec. 20 (City of Penticton photo)
Six-storey development at former Ogopogo motel site passes public hurdle

A look at Penticton from West Bench on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo- Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Penticton shatters daily snowfall record with most ever since 1907