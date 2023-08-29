The company behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is worried it won’t complete the project on schedule. Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck<

The company behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is worried it won’t complete the project on schedule. Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck<

Pipeline pressure mounts as Trans Mountain struggles to meet deadline

B.C. First Nation letter suggests great need to alter pipeline route and be finished by Jan. 1

New documents suggest the Crown corporation behind the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is worried it won’t complete the project on schedule in spite of internal and external pressure to do so.

In a letter to the Canada Energy Regulator dated Aug. 28, a First Nation in B.C. details a meeting with Trans Mountain executives that reveals the extent of the deadline pressure facing the corporation.

The Stk’emlupsemc te Secwepemc Nation opposes Trans Mountain’s recent request for approval to modify the pipeline route and construction method through its traditional territory.

The First Nation says Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell told its leadership in July that the corporation needs the pipeline to be in service by Jan. 1, 2024, and that the deadline is threatened if it uses the originally proposed route and construction method.

The filing states Farrell acknowledged construction delays aren’t the concern of the First Nation, but that Trans Mountain is obligated to meet the pipeline startup date expected by its board and by oil shippers.

The pipeline is owned by the federal government, which bought it in 2018 after previous owner Kinder Morgan Canada Inc. threatened to scrap the pipeline’s planned expansion project in the face of environmentalist opposition and regulatory delays.

READ ALSO: Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle

energy sectorTran Mountain Pipeline

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lightning starts wildfire near Harrison Hot Springs
Next story
Kelowna RCMP return stolen bike to elderly man

Just Posted

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Facebook photo from Tahea Mack)
No timeline yet for opening Highway 97 at the Summerland rock slide

Smoky skies have plagued the Okanagan for weeks due to wildfires in the area. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Smoky skies cloud Okanagan air quality

The Penticton Vees’ Peaches Cup returns to the SOEC this Saturday, Sept. 2. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Hockey’s back: Penticton Vees’ Peaches Cup set to return

There are 66 firefighters responding to the Upper Park Rill wildfire, including two danger tree fallers. (BC Wildfire Service)
Crews working towards containment of Twin Lakes wildfire