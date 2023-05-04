A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. Pilots are speaking out against an aviation industry push toward a sole crew member in the cockpit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. Pilots are speaking out against an aviation industry push toward a sole crew member in the cockpit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Pilots decry industry push for solo flying

Union says proposal by Europe’s aviation regulator aims to boost profits at the expense of safety

Pilots are speaking out against an aviation industry push toward having a sole crew member in the cockpit.

At a news conference in Montreal, leaders of three of the world’s largest pilot unions representing more than 150,000 workers said a proposal to Europe’s aviation regulator aims to boost airline profits at the expense of safety.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is mulling a pitch by plane makers Airbus and Dassault Aviation for some aircraft to be crewed by just one pilot for part of the flight — though not during takeoff and landing — by 2027. Currently, two pilots are required at the flight deck throughout the trip.

Jack Netskar, president of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations, which includes some 6,200 Canadians, said the proposal would create an “unacceptable” safety risk for passengers.

“There is no replacement for the skills and experience of at least two pilots at the controls of the flight deck at all times,” he said Thursday.

Some manufacturers frame single-person flying as a solution to labour shortages and pilot fatigue, said European Cockpit Association president Otjan de Bruijn, calling the characterization “misleading and inaccurate.”

“It’s a gamble with safety,” he told reporters.

The concept — still years away from potential implementation — would see a flight from Paris to Montreal staffed by two pilots. One would head to the back of the plane to rest once it began to cruise, with the two pilots swapping places halfway through, and both in the cockpit for the first and last 45 minutes of the trip.

Union leaders said they aim to counter a lobbying campaign by the sector targeting regulators around the world, as well as the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The Montreal-based United Nations agency’s governing body and air navigation commission were slated to weigh the topic further after two working papers were submitted last year, but no resolutions have been adopted, said spokesman Anthony Philbin.

Pilot unions say France-based plane producer Airbus is lading the drive toward “reduced-crew operations,” while North American airlines have been reluctant to jump on board.

“It’s a sales pitch,” said Netskar. “There’s probably going to be airlines out there that find this viable —financially viable — and not considering the flight safety risk you’re entering into.”

Airbus and Dassault did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Boeing said in an emailed statement that it has “participated in industry discussions” but safety remains its priority, with any new technology serving to strengthen it.

“Part of the reason the aviation system is as safe as it is today is because of what pilots do,” the company said.

—Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Passenger rights overhaul draws criticism from both sides — airlines and advocates

READ MORE: Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

Air TravelTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada Revenue Agency, union reach tentative deal, ending strike of 35,000 workers

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks kept their season alive Wednesday, May 3, following a 3-2 overtime win against the Penticton Vees. (Screenshot from Penticton Vees/Twitter)
Penticton Vees fall in overtime to Salmon Arm, handed first playoff loss in 27 games

Kristine Jack with several posters depicting the history of the Penticton Pow Wow at the yard of the Outma Sqilx'w Cultural School. The Pow Wow Between the Lakes will be moving from the field to South Okanagan Events Centre, visible in the background. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton Women in Business: Reviving and thriving, Kristine Jack continues to grow the Pow Wow

Flooding from Hayes Creek. A high streamflow advisory - not yet a flood watch or flood warning - has been issued for the Ashnola area including the Similkameen Valley. (Tulameen Fire Department Facebook)
High water levels but no flood warning yet for Similkameen Valley

Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrated her 100th birthday at the Concorde Retirement Community on Wednesday, May 3. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
‘I’m so fortunate’: Penticton’s Mae Smith celebrates 100th birthday