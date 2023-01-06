The Pacific Institution is shown in this undated handout photo. A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at the B.C. correctional facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Pacific Institution

Pigeon toting crystal meth in tiny backpack caught in Abbotsford prison yard

Officers’ union president says it’s another example of how creative drug smugglers have become

A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.

John Randle, Pacific regional president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers, says the bird was apprehended at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, 80 kilometres east of Vancouver.

He says the backpack contained crystal methamphetamine.

Randle says he was told by officers that the bird was spotted with its unusual cargo on Dec. 29 in a yard at the facility, and they set up a trap to catch it.

Davinder Aujla, an assistant warden at Pacific Institution, confirmed there was a “recent interception of contraband” at the facility and the matter is under investigation.

Randle says in recent years, prison officers have been on the lookout for drones carrying drugs and other contraband but it’s the first time in his 13 years as a corrections officer he’s heard of a live bird being used.

He says the case is an indication of how creative criminals are becoming smuggling drugs.

RELATED: 4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

Drugsprison

Previous story
Affordable residential units to be built downtown Golden
Next story
North Shuswap resident victim of two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Chase

Just Posted

Osoyoos’ Bounce Radio’s lead engineer Richard Furguson takes a photo from the sky, as crews continue to work on restoring power for the radio stations. (Photo- Richard Furguson)
South Okanagan radio stations off air for nearly 100 hours after power outage

And they’re off: Riders in the 2022 Okanagan Granfondo at the start line in downtown Penticton. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)
Okanagan Granfondo in Penticton the best cycling event in Canada: global awards

The Keremeos Grist Mill heritage site in December, 2022. (Grist Mill photo)
Keremeos Grist Mill campground already seeing rush of reservations

(Stock photo)
Summerland’s snow levels significantly higher than normal