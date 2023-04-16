A truck went off Highway 97 and smashed into trees in Trout Creek area Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Pick up truck drives off Highway 97 in Summerland

The truck took out several trees before coming to rest near Trout Creek Sunday morning

A white pick up truck drove off Highway 97 in Summerland, slamming into some trees on Sunday morning.

Around 8:10 a.m., fire trucks and ambulance arrived on scene to a pick up that was off the road and had taken out numerous trees.

The front end of the vehicle had extensive damage and numerous trees are lying on the ground.

The right lane of the highway is currently closed going south at the RV beach campground area of Trout Creek.

It’s not known at this time what caused the crash or if there were injuries involved.

The Western News will update the article once information becomes available.

