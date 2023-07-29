PHOTOS: Sicamous pickleball courts christened with first official tournament

Freshly painted pickleball courts were bustling for the first official tournament in Sicamous.

On Saturday, July 29, a ribbon-cutting was held at the new pickleball courts beside Eagle River Secondary, which opened for play July 4. The six new courts were proposed in May, approved by council and painted early this summer in time for a lively pickleball season, lobbied for by the Sicamous Pickleball Club.

Saturday also saw the club’s first official round-robin tournament, beginning around 9 a.m.

Organizer Deb Heap thanked the district for a “home run” on getting the courts ready so quickly, and short speeches were given by Sicamous Legion president Bill Moore and SASCU branch manager Eldon Kralkay, community partners on the project.

