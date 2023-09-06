PHOTOS: Revelstoke Bikefest begins with Show & Shine

Frames were gleaming, spokes were shimmering, and rims were shining to kick off festivities at the Revelstoke Bikefest Show & Shine.
According to Revelstoke Bikefest event coordinator JF Bigras, the event is modeled after the success of the summer’s vintage car show, and brings the festivities to the two-wheeled audience.
Bikes will be judged in four categories: pre-2000’s drop bars, pre-2000’s flat bars, post-2000’s drop bars, and post-2000’s flat bars.
Once the judging is over, the bikes will hit the road and do a brief riding tour of Revelstoke before heading across the historic bridge to meet at the Big Eddy Pub for the awards at 7 p.m.
Bikefest activities continue tomorrow (Sept. 6) with a screening of two cycling-themed films at the Roxy Theatre starting at 6 p.m.
