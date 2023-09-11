Photos: Red hot Pentastic Jazz Festival wraps 25th year

Tom Rigney, a returning favourite, plays out the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)Tom Rigney, a returning favourite, plays out the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
The closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)The closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
The closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)The closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Dave Bennett gets up and gets down on the piano during the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)Dave Bennett gets up and gets down on the piano during the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Adrian Cunningham during the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)Adrian Cunningham during the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
A parasol parade goes through the crowd on the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)A parasol parade goes through the crowd on the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Tom Hook on the closing night of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)Tom Hook on the closing night of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The 25th year of the Pentastic Jazz Festival ended on a hot note that had everyone on their feet.

The festival capped off its latest series on Sept. 10, celebrating all flavours of hot jazz and more.

From the high-energy Zydeco-Cajun style of music to Rockabilly, New Orleans Dixie, to Big Band, the festival brought in a new genre of Western Swing.

The final night was a hit that filled up the French Quarter at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Returning favourites took turns with a final couple of songs, and then all performers took to the stage together to close out the festival.

READ MORE: Swinging like it’s 1998: Pentastic Jazz Festival celebrates 25 years in Penticton

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MusicPenticton

Previous story
Creston teacher arrested for child-sex offences involving students
Next story
Wildfire near the Town of Oliver being held

Just Posted

Tom Rigney, a returning favourite, plays out the closing of the 25th Pentastic Jazz Festival. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Photos: Red hot Pentastic Jazz Festival wraps 25th year

The Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos continues to burn out of control, as of Sept. 6. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)
Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos being held

Smoke visible from throughout Oliver on Monday. (Caroline White Facebook)
Wildfire near the Town of Oliver being held

Bryan Adam in concert Monday, Sept. 11 at the SOEC in Penticton. (Bryan Adams Facebook)
Opinion: Legend Bryan Adams is in the house tonight in Penticton