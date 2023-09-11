Photos: Red hot Pentastic Jazz Festival wraps 25th year

The 25th year of the Pentastic Jazz Festival ended on a hot note that had everyone on their feet.
The festival capped off its latest series on Sept. 10, celebrating all flavours of hot jazz and more.
From the high-energy Zydeco-Cajun style of music to Rockabilly, New Orleans Dixie, to Big Band, the festival brought in a new genre of Western Swing.
The final night was a hit that filled up the French Quarter at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Returning favourites took turns with a final couple of songs, and then all performers took to the stage together to close out the festival.
