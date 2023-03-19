PHOTOS: One year in and Penticton’s community fridge filling big need

One year ago today (March 19) Penticton residents Dave Corbeil and Allison Howard made the Purple Pantry community fridge a reality. Now they celebrate its success in filling a need to feed the community. (Monique Tamminga Western News) One year ago today (March 19) Penticton residents Dave Corbeil and Allison Howard made the Purple Pantry community fridge a reality. Now they celebrate its success in filling a need to feed the community. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Honey Toast provided the anniversary cake. (Monique Tamminga) Alison Howard speaks to the crowd about all the volunteers and donors that keep filling the pantry and fridge. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

“Give what you can and take what you need,” is the motto of the Purple Pantry, Penticton’s 24/7 Community Fridge and Pantry that celebrated one year of helping feed the community.

The official celebrations on Sunday actually got underway a few minutes late so that people utilizing the community fridge could grab what they needed.

At least three people came for the fresh fruit and vegetables, soup and more offered in the fridge and pantry on Sunday, which goes to show the need it serves outside the Elks Hall on Ellis Street, said organizers.

“This year has been far busier than we could have imagined,” said Dave Corbeil who along with Allison Howard made Penticton’s community fridge a reality. Corbeil spoke to the large crowd who gathered on Sunday where a cake made from Honey Toast Cafe was served.

“Every walk of life is using the pantry. The unhoused, working poor, low income seniors, single parent families, all kinds of people where this little Purple Pantry is helping,” he said.

“We estimate that we get at least 100 visits a day and though we stock the fridge and pantry a minimum of twice a day, we always need more,” said Howard.

“We’ve had such marvelous interactions. Someone was just leaving from using the pantry on Saturday night said, ‘you’ve answered my prayers. Holy macro man, you’ve just made mine, I said to him.” said an emotional Corbeil on Sunday.

Corbeil and Howard thanked the “hundreds” who continue to donate and contribute to the pantry.

“It truly has been a community effort,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield who along with councillors Isaac Gilbert and James Miller were in attendance on Sunday. “These kind of projects are what make a vibrant, caring community.”

Two bakeries Cobs and Wouda’s donate once a week and they also get donations from Quality Greens once a week and from Feedway.

Dream Cafe does a food drive once a month, said Howard. SPCA drops off pet food donations. There are hundreds of individual donors as well, many who come and fill the fridge and pantry on their own time.

“It’s grown hugely and we couldn’t be more pleased. We know we are meeting a need,” said Howard.

The purple pantry is located at 343 Ellis Street.

