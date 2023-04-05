PHOTOS: Fire near Penticton Airport started as a controlled burn

The large fire near the Penticton Airport on Tuesday, April 3 was originally a controlled burn that grew out of control.
The burn was located between the airport and the Skaha Hills golf course and it covered an area of about four hectares before it was brought under control.
According to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp there were no injuries as a result of the fire. The blaze also threatened the BC Wildfire Service base and a self-storage complex.
A combined response from the Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Indian Band Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service responded to the fire.
“The three agencies worked to contain the fire and protect the structures on the west side of airport road,” said Trupp.
One trailer was damaged, but was not being used as a residence, according to Trupp.
FortisBC also responded due to the fire’s proximity to several power poles.
Airport Road had to be closed for a couple hours in order for the firefighters to draw water from the nearest hydrant.
