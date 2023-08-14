PHOTOS: Burton Cummings rocks the lake in Kelowna

Burton Cummings closed out Rock the Lake festival on Aug. 13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Burton Cummings closed out Rock the Lake festival on Aug. 13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Caity Henry/Capital News)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Kenny Tai Photography)
Thousands attended the Rock the Lake music festival over the weekend of Aug. 11-13. (Christine Esovoloff/Capital News)

Downtown Kelowna was rockin’ with some heavy-hitting acts at Prospera Place last weekend.

The Rock the Lake music festival brought the tunes to the arena’s parking lot from Aug. 11-13, with acts like Finger Eleven, Death From Above 1979, Big Wreck and more.

It all culminated in a performance from Canadian music legend Burton Cummings.

READ MORE: Penticton Peach Fest packed for 54-40 concert

READ MORE: Hot, sunny week ahead for Okanagan

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLive musicOkanagan

Previous story
U.S. agency’s airborne migration sweep at Canadian border nets 124
Next story
124 soldiers and two military aircraft en route to help fight NWT wildfires

Just Posted

Late night crash on Highway 3 near Cawston. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway 3 reopen near Cawston after crash

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen, left, meets with MLA Dan Ashton and BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, right, to discuss issues facing the community such as the doctor shortage. (Dan Ashton - Twitter)
Oliver hospital’s emergency department closing overnight again

Temperatures in the Okanagan are expected in the high 30s with Tuesday going as hot as 38 C. (File photo)
Beat the heat inside Penticton facilities

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire has been burning south of Kamloops since July 21, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire south of Kamloops remains out of control amid rising mercury