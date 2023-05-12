Philanthropic Salmon Arm couple honoured with 100th brick on Memorial Walkway

Beryl Herdan and Al Neale continue to give back to community through endowments and a bursary with the Shuswap Community Foundation. (Shuswap Community Foundation photo)

A pair of philanthropic Shuswap residents were honoured and remembered with the placement of the 100th brick on the Memorial Walkway at McGuire Lake Park.

A ceremony for the placement of the brick recognizing the late Al Neale and Beryl Herdan took place on Wednesday, May 10. Along with their names, the brick includes the words “Celebrating love & community.”

Friends, family and other community members gathered at McGuire Lake to honour the couple and their contributions to the community which continue through a Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) endowment fund in their name benefiting the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Shuswap/Revelstoke. There’s also the Al Neale bursary which supports mature students returning to school, and the Shuswap Branch BCSPCA Endowment, created by Neale and Herdan.

For the CMHA bursary, Herdan commented: “To put back to the community is so important. What you put into it is what you get back. It benefits everyone.”

In a media release, the SCF referred to Herdan and Neale as pillars of the community who dedicated their time, energy and resources to making the Shuswap a better place for all.

The Shuswap SPCA applauded the 100th brick honour going to Neale and Herdan, who were long-term volunteers and advocates for the SPCA.

“Al and Beryl were pillars in our community and set up endowment funds that still benefit the Shuswap SPCA and all of the homeless, abused and vulnerable animals in it to this day,” reads a Facebook post shared by the Shuswap SPCA. “Gratitude doesn’t feel like enough to describe how we feel towards Al and Beryl. They have also inspired and motivated us that anything is possible, especially when you are speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

The SCF said Herdan and Neale’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy, the well-being of others and volunteerism has left an indelible mark on the lives of the many they have touched.

“We are delighted to honor Al and Beryl with this dedication,” said SCF manager Roger Parenteau. “Their selflessness and commitment to improving the community has been truly inspiring.

“This milestone signifies not only their individual contributions, but also the collective power of community, as a portion of the cost of brick dedications is added to an endowed fund that supports grants to Salmon Arm community service organizations.”

For more information about the Memorial Walkway and SCF bursaries and endowments, visit shuswapfoundation.ca.

