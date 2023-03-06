Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)

Pet dies in Oliver house fire

The home on Road 18 was heavily damaged

One pet died in a fire that badly damaged a home in Oliver Sunday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, the Oliver Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a home on Road 18.

Heavy smoke was showing when fire crews first arrived. The occupants of the home got out safely, said Oliver FD, but sadly a pet did not.

Firefighters were able to vent the smoke from the home and gain entry to extinguish the fire. Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half working on knocking down the fire and checking for extensions to other areas.

A fire watch crew stayed at the home until 10 p.m.

According to Oliver Fire, the home suffered heavy smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire isn’t known at this time.

