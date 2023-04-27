(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP close Enterprise Way after serious collision involving pedestrian

Enterprise Way closed at Leckie Road

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road early Thursday morning.

Personal items were strewn across the road following the collision at about 3 a.m.

Police have closed a section of Enterprise while on scene to investigate.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera said that the area is likely to be closed to traffic for the rest of the day.

Police tape can be seen by a Capital News reporter at the crosswalk at 2495 Enterprise.

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

More to come.

READ MORE: Work at intersection of Butt Rd and Old Okanagan Hwy to cause delays in West Kelowna

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar accidentCity of KelownaRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Supreme Court of Canada to release ruling tied to 2007 mass gang slaying in B.C.
Next story
Simulated oil spill off B.C. coast tests marine response

Just Posted

The reigning Ms. Canada Role Model and former Miss Penticton is hosting free dance lessons in Peach City on April 29. (Submitted)
Ms. Canada returns home to Penticton, hosts Latin dance event before world-crown run

During the height of the rising waters in 2021, the Similkameen River came close to touching the underside of the White Bridge near Keremeos. A high streamflow advisory has now been issued for several regions of the province. (Black Press file photo)
Province issues high streamflow advisory for Southern Interior

A damaged planter is all that remains after a fire at Tree to Me Inn on April 25. (Jake Rubuliak - Submitted)
Keremeos paramedic reminding caution after putting out a fire at Tree to Me Inn

Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17, 2021. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
Morning Start: Living where you’re born