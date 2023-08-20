People staying in Kelowna shelter temporarily relocated to Penticton

BC Housing has relocated a number of unhoused people who were being sheltered in Kelowna to Penticton.

“We are aware that BC Housing made the decision Friday evening to relocate a number of people who were being sheltered by Turning Points in Kelowna, to Penticton,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a statement.

“BC Housing has confirmed that Turning Points staff and management are also here to supervise the temporary relocation and to ensure that all the proper supports are provided. They have also confirmed that all the evacuees will return home to Kelowna when safe to do so.”

The Turning Point shelter in West Kelowna was evacuated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

“These are challenging times and in an emergency, we must all come together and provide whatever support we can. Our hope is that all evacuees currently having to shelter in our community will soon be able to return to their homes. And we want to offer thanks to everyone working so hard to keep us safe.”

Turning Points Collaborative Society provides outreach, shelter services and various housing options for vulnerable people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness in Kelowna. They have sites across Kelowna and house hundreds each night.

“Penticton has stepped up to assist in any way we can,” said Bloomfield. “Our Emergency Support Services team has opened a reception centre for evacuees, residents have opened their homes to friends and family, and the Penticton Fire Department has provided crews and equipment as requested.”

B.C.’s desperate battle against hundreds of wildfires continues on multiple fronts Sunday, but no new evacuation orders have been added overnight to the thousands already in place across the province.

B.C. Premier David Eby said Saturday the situation was “grim” as he announced an emergency travel ban to fire zones to free up accommodation for 30,000 or more evacuees across the province, as well as fire crews.

In the central Okanagan to the south, ground zero for a massive fight against blazes on both sides of Lake Okanagan, no new orders have been issued since 9:18 p.m. Friday.

