Penticton’s trial open house proved popular

A few dozen people visited the PTCC to talk to city council, staff, RCMP, bylaw and fire

The budget and property tax proved to be popular topics at Penticton city council’s first open house held March 9 at PTCC. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

The first general open house hosted by the City of Penticton is not likely to be the last.

The trial event ran for three hours on Thursday, March 9 and saw a few dozen members of public visiting the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre to take the opportunity to speak to a wide range of topics.

“It’s been very productive,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a rare break between speaking to members of the community. “It’s a very engaged public, and with people I’ve had some great conversations. It’s been very, very good and I look forward to the next one.”

Bloomfield did note that bringing back another open house like the one on March 9 — not specific to a particular issue and with council and city staff both present — would require the rest of council to approve.

READ MORE: Penticton to host open house on 5-year plan, community safety and utility rates

Members of the public at the open house were able to meet and discuss issues not only with council, but city staff, Fire Chief Larry Watkinson, RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter, and Tina Mercier, the head of Penticton’s bylaw department.

The issue of taxes and the budget was of course a popular one, and the feedback from the night’s discussions and the forms available will be part of the package provided to council when budget deliberations begin on March 14.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.