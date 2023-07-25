Penticton’s top police officer retiring

Supt. Brian Hunter has been in charge for the last three years

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter is retiring after three years in the position and 30 years of service across B.C. (Western News file photo)

Penticton RCMP Superintendent Brian Hunter is retiring after three years in the position and 30 years of service across B.C.

The City of Penticton made the announcement on Tuesday, July 25, thanking Hunter for his service.

“During his time in Penticton, Brian has been an exemplary leader and we’re going to miss him professionally and personally,” said City manager Donny van Dyk. “After 30 years of service in communities across the province, Brian and his wife Julie have earned the right to enter into their next journey and they go with thanks from the entire City of Penticton.”

Hunter took over the position at a critical time for the city, as local RCMP officers continued to face crushing workloads and more cases per officer than any other community in the province.

Since his tenure began in 2020, the city has expanded the number of local officers and broadened additional programs to ease the demand on the local police.

“He’s built morale at the detachment, he’s increased trust with the community and he’s been a strong partner in advocating for programs like Car 40,” said van Dyk.

“Most importantly, Brian has recognized the need to build partnerships and relationships with the entire community. The issues the RCMP face daily are complex and Brian has shown leadership in bringing people together to tackle them in a way that meets the needs of Penticton.”

As superintendent for Penticton, Hunter was also the man in charge for the satellite detachments in the other communities of the Okanagan Similkameen, from Princeton, to Osoyoos and up to Summerland.

Hunter had stepped away from the position in May following a cancer diagnosis in order to receive treatment, and had only recently returned to the job recently.

During his time away, Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck headed up the department as Acting Officer in Charge.

Vatamniuck will return to that position while a new superintendent is recruited for the city.

