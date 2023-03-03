Penticton’s student robotics club competing in Victoria

The club of highschool students has three matches on Friday morning, March 3

Penticton’s high school robotics team is currently in Victoria for the B.C. Championships and you can tune in to watch them compete.

The team, made up of students from Princess Margaret Secondary School and Penticton Secondary School, is competing in three matches on Friday morning, March 3.

The first match of the day for the team was at 9:24 a.m., and they’re back for the second at 10:56 a.m. Their third match is at 11:44 a.m.

The matches can be seen by going to pentictonrobotics.ca/watch.

This is the club’s second time to Victoria after its trip in 2020 when they placed third overall, earned the Best Rookie title and punched their ticket to the top level of competition in Houston, Texas, before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Each robot will compete to be the most effective and fastest to complete the tasks assigned to them, which in the club’s first year includes picking up balls to put into slots and then having the bot lift and hang itself. Each year’s competition has a different set of tasks. The robots are all controlled remotely and are also programmed by the students as well.

