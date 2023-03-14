Penticton’s outdoor ice rink closes after successful season

Volunteer group Activate Penticton looks to improve rink and come up with a name for it

The BCHL celebrated its 60th anniversary All Stars weekend with a first by having the events on an outdoor rink in Penticton. Thousands came out to watch the outdoor events. The rink is now closed for the season. (Logan Lockhart Western News)

Activate Penticton is wrapping up a very successful season at the outdoor rink. Due to the rising temperatures, the outdoor rink closed for the season on March 14, said president Drew Barnes.

“On behalf of activate Penticton, I want to thank the hard work and passion of our volunteers, and donors. As a result of their generous donation of time and financial support, the rink was enjoyed by over 350 people of all ages and abilities weekly for the past three months,” said Barnes.

“A volunteer initiative of this scale is not without its challenges, but seeing the community come together so that thousands can enjoy our downtown core during the winter months is worth the collective effort.”

The outdoor rink opened in February 2022 and it was an instant success and has been busy ever since.

It held the first outdoor BCHL All-Stars weekend, seeing NHL alumni and All-Stars play on the ice. The BCHL skills competition was also held at the rink where thousands came out to enjoy the entertainment.

READ MORE: BCHL all-star weekend in Penticton set to be first of its kind

Activate Penticton will now turn its focus on improving the rink for next winter and ensuring its long-term sustainability. They are in conversations with the City of Penticton to discuss funding support that will allow for important upgrades such as lighting and ongoing operations.

Barnes noted that is important to remember that this rink was made possible by local donors such as Graham and Sue Fraser ($300k), George and Sylvia Melville (100k), Inland Group ($100k), Valley First ($50k), Grizzly Excavating ($25k), Peters Bros ($25k), OHA ($25k), Agur Family ($20k), Garnett Family ($15k) and McElhanney ($15k).

The rink costs approximately $15,000 a year to operate and maintain, he added. Activate is looking for annual corporate sponsors and private donations to keep the rink going. They are also fundraising for a new Zamboni, perimeter netting for hockey and festive string lighting. Activate also invites people interested in being part of next season’s volunteer crew to sign up online.

Stay tuned for a “Naming the Rink” contest. The public will be invited to vote on a short list of potential names via local media and social media. Private event bookings for next season or the upcoming summer are available by emailing info@activatepenticton.com.

Donations to support the outdoor rink can be made at activatepenticton.com.

READ MORE: Meet the volunteers who make Penticton’s outdoor rink a reality 7 days a week

READ MORE: NHL alumni play on Penticton outdoor ice

Penticton