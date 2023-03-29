Penticton’s Little Library That Could

After vandalism at City Hall, the Little Library has found a new home at the community centre

Members of the Beyond Words gather around the Little Library which had to be moved from City Hall to Penticton Community Centre. (Submitted)

Sometimes it takes a community to raise a Little Library, said Shane Mills, communication manager for the City of Penticton.

This story begins with the Beyond Words Book Club, a local group made up of retired educators who applied for grant funding and worked with both Princess Margaret and Pen High schools to build a little library. The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen provided $500 in funding for the installation.

Princess Margaret Secondary students assembled the library and the students of Penticton Secondary did a book drive to fill its shelves.

With members of the Beyond Words Book Club and members of council present, the Little Library was officially opened in front of City Hall in June 2022. Many thought it was a great idea to be so close to downtown and beside Gyro Park.

But some others sought to ruin a really good thing.

Following bouts of vandalism outside City Hall, the library had to be removed from that location and was sent back to woodworking students at Princess Margaret Secondary for repairs.

Now ‘the Little Library That Could’ has a new home outside the Penticton Community Centre.

Members of Beyond Words Book Club were there to give it an official welcome this week.

So drop by and peruse its shelves. Feel free to take a book — and leave a book in its place.

“And thank you to all the community members who made this possible,” said Mills.

In fact, Penticton residents have embraced the whole concept of the Little Library, with adorable libraries dotted throughout neighbourhoods around town. According to some bookworm sleuths, Penticton is now home to at least 15 little libraries.

The City has compiled a list of Little Library locations.

