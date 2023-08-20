Penticton’s emergency centre open to wildfire evacuees as orders continue

Over 250 properties remain under evacuation from the Upper Park Rill wildfire on Sunday

The reception centre for evacuees of B.C. wildfires is open at at Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue W. in Penticton as of 9 am. Sunday. (RDOS)

Volunteers are available to provide Emergency Support Services to anyone impacted by wildfires, not just from Crater Creek and Upper Park Rill wildfires, said the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

Hundreds of properties remain under evacuation order as the Upper Park Rill wildfire in Twin Lakes continues to burn out of control.

A full update on the Upper Park Rill wildfire is yet to come for Sunday morning.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the blaze remains at 1,092 hectares, but visibility is very poor to map the size of the fire.

The suspected cause of the Upper Park Rill is human activity. The blaze sparked around 6 a.m. Friday morning, Aug. 18. The fire exploded in size within a couple hours, sending hundreds evacuating their properties.

A total of 257 properties remain on evacuation order within a trio of DOS electoral areas (Rural Oliver, Rural Keremeos and Kaleden and Apex).

An additional 246 properties are still under evacuation alert.

The RDOS and BC Wildfire will not confirm any structure losses.

“The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is required to independently verify structure loss and inform the property owner before sharing information. Due to the current Evacuation Orders in effect, access is restricted and verification is not possible at this time,” a statement reads.

