Penticton’s Discovery House almost halfway to Shed the Light on Addiction fundraising goal

The addiction recovery program has raised $71k towards funding four beds for 2023

As the season of giving arrives in full swing, Penticton’s Discovery House has been on the receiving end with over $71,000 raised so far towards their Shed the Light on Addiction campaign.

The addiction recovery program’s Shed The Light fundraiser is closing in on the halfway mark of their $153,000 goal for 2022.

And then on Saturday, Dec. 17, people are welcome to come down to the Winnipeg Street Discovery House location and watch all the lights turned on at 5 p.m. People still have time to buy a string of lights for $10 which will be strung up outside Discovery House.

Before the switch is thrown, you can also take a tour of the Discovery House, enjoy some hot chocolate and pick up some baking from 4 to 5 p.m.

Stories from those who went through the program in the past, and those who are getting help with their addictions will be shared from 5 until 6 p.m.

The campaign itself continues to the end of the year for people to make donations and support the program.

The funds raised will be used to fund the four unsubsidized beds for the 90-day recovery program, which will allow Dsicovery House to help between 16 to 20 men.

Donations can be made through the Discovery House website at www.discoveryhouserecovery.com/support-us, or by e-transfer to prrs@shaw.ca.

