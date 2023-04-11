Penticton working on removing asbestos pipes from water system

The Penticton Indian Band in 2018 launched a project to deal with their own pipe issues

About 21 kilometres worth of pipes in Penticton are still old asbestos concrete from the 1960s to 70s. (Black Press file)

Penticton is among the 85 communities across Canada with asbestos concrete pipes included in a recent CTV W5 Investigation.

The report doesn’t place Penticton in the upper levels, but eight per cent of the city’s water system pipes made with the asbestos concrete are still in use, the Western News confirmed.

The communities of Millstream and Prince George in comparison are the worst in B.C., with 68 per cent and 67 per cent of their systems respectively built with the pipes.

The pipes were largely installed during the 1960s and 1970s, according to the city’s water master plan, a commonality with other communities in Canada that have the asbestos concrete pipes.

While the link between asbestos inhalation and cancer is well-established, it isn’t clear the impact ingesting the mineral can have.

What is clear, however, is that asbestos concrete deteriorates over time.

“Asbestos fibres may also be released from asbestos-cement pipes that carry drinking water from the treatment plant into your home,” says Health Canada.

Health Canada does note that there’s no consistent evidence of harm from ingesting asbestos through drinking water.

Penticton’s amount of asbestos pipes is decreasing, and the city’s water treatment exceeds the standards set by Interior Health and the provincial government, said city spokesperson Shane Mills.

“The City of Penticton takes the responsibility of providing clean and safe drinking water seriously, which can be seen by the constant investments and improvements to our infrastructure,” he added.

In 2022, one of three projects approved for borrowing was up to $5.1 million to replace a pressure-reducing valve and the asbestos-containing building that houses it on Penticton Avenue.

The nearby Penticton Indian Band has also done work on dealing with removing asbestos pipes from their land. In 2018, the PIB awarded the $3 million federally funded contract for replacing their aging water lines to Westhills Aggregates.

The PIB was contacted for this story for an update to the state of their water system but did not respond prior to publishing.

