Penticton utility customers can expect their $100 hydro credit soon

The hydro credit is on its way but it may not arrive immediately, said the city of Penticton.

As was announced in 2022, FortisBC, BC Hydro and municipal utility customers across B.C. will be receiving a one-time “cost-of-living” credit to help struggling families and businesses.

Residential customers will receive $100. Commercial customers will receive a credit based on their usage over a 12-month period.

The city has said that every effort to process the credit for the January billing cycle is being made, as originally communicated, but some Penticton electrical utility customers may not see the credit on their bill until February or March.

The credit will impact 17,700 residential and 2,100 non-residential customers in Penticton.

Penticton is one of five municipalities in B.C. that operate its own utility, along with Fortis.

