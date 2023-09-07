Penticton to open long-awaited child care facility

The Edmonton Avenue child care centre is set to open on Friday

After almost a year’s delay, the Edmonton Avenue child care centre in Penticton will finally open its doors.

The centre is located in Kiwanis Park near the Safety Village and will provide 116 childcare spaces for the community.

By September of last year, the centre was already looking to be full with a waiting list of names to get in.

The centre will officially open on Sept. 8, following a ceremony with local officials and OneSky Community Resources, who will run the centre.

It’s not quite clear where the most recent delays on the project came from, as the centre had reached the stage where all of the windows and doors were installed and lockable back in September 2022.

The plan at that point was to open the centre in November of 2022 as one step in the goal of 722 childcare spaces by 2031.

READ MORE: New Penticton child care centre one step closer to opening

The facility broke ground in 2021, after receiving a $2.9 million grant from the province to replace the old Little Triumphs care centre. Construction was briefly delayed at the start due to the proximity of the Thomas Creek Wildfire, before getting fully underway.

The project is a partnership between the City of Penticton, OneSky Community Resources, the Province of British Columbia, and Union of BC Municipalities.

The city is providing a 60-year lease and access to the park. OneSky will operate and maintain the centre, and the province is providing the majority of the capital funding.

Parents/guardians can obtain more information about being on the waitlist from OneSky Community Resources by emailing childcare.waitlist@oneskycommunity.com. This will be OneSky’s fifth child care facility in Penticton.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChildcarePenticton