Penticton to host Western Canadian fire prevention officers for conference this spring

The region-wide conference returns on April 30, after a three-year hiatus

Fire prevention officers from across Western Canada are coming to Penticton this spring for a conference three years in the making.

The Fire Prevention Officers Association of BC (FPOABC) hosts officers from across the province, as well as Alberta and Saskatchewan, from April 30 to May 4, at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Officers are meeting for the first FPOABC Conference since the start of the pandemic.

The conference features presentations related to job-related safety measures, with firefighters, fire chiefs and training officers among those in attendance.

Pre-conferences dates are scheduled for April 29 to 30, with regular meeting days set for May 1 to May 4.

The “networking and education” conference is expected to welcome more than 100 delegates.

“The FPOABC is dedicated to the prevention of fire and the reduction of its impact on the population and economy and the communities they represent,” reads a press release from the group.

More information about the conference can be found on the FPOABC website.

Firefighters, fire chiefs, and training officers from across Western Canada are coming to Penticton for a conference this spring. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)
