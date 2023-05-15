Penticton staff recommend status quo policy for short-term rentals

A “For Rent” sign is posted on a building, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The city of Penticton’s housing crunch is being influenced by the short-term rental market. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A new City of Penticton report is recommending stricter enforcement against short-term rentals while keeping regulations the same.

The report will be presented to council on May 16 along with a request from city staff to keep the status quo while working towards a new licensing system for short-term rentals.

Four options for the city are listed within the report, including keeping the status quo, as well as striking a new balance of targeting commercial operators over local residents, capping short term rentals and then revisiting the cap later on and finally targeting upgrades and expansions for traditional accommodation that doesn’t compete with housing such as with strata hotels.

According to the report, of the city’s short-term rentals, 40 per cent of them are unlicensed, with a total of 60 per cent of operators failing to comply with city bylaws.

“The Short-Term Rental Benefits and Impacts Study reflects the complicated nature of the challenges faced by communities when dealing with this issue,” says Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services. “There was wide support, across all segments, for improved enforcement. No one wants to see rogue operators that don’t follow the rules and fail to follow the same rules and regulations as everyone else.”

City staff are recommending for stricter enforcement of the city’s regulations with higher fines for operators that fail to comply. In addition to the enforcement, they recommend updating the city’s classification system and referring the report to the Official Community Plan – Housing Task Force for future reference.

“The challenge with shifting to a new system would be that all existing STRs would be grandfathered, creating an unintended consequence of making those units more valuable and would incentivize STRs that may otherwise be put back into the long-term rental market to stay in the short term market,” Laven wrote in his report to council.

In fact, there is nothing that is requiring the city to grandfather any rentals under new regulations. When the District of Summerland introduced their new, stricter regulations in 2022 they did not grandfather any properties and gave them six months to fall into compliance with the new bylaws.

Public engagement with operators and the broader community reflected a recognition of the importance of tourism to the local economy and the need for a mix of accommodation types. Operators want flexibility to generate revenue, while the community expressed concerns about the impact on neighbourhoods and overall affordability.

According to the report, short term rentals in the community are responsible for removing about 200 units from the long-term rental market and for rents that are about $333 higher per year for residents.

Stakeholder groups – Travel Penticton, the Chamber of Commerce, Okanagan College and Interior Health – shared the belief that short-term rentals were impacting their ability to attract staff and students.

“The report acknowledges the impact on housing availability but also suggests that removing or tightening regulations would not eliminate the issues,” says Laven. “The solution would be to build additional rental housing in the community and the city is exploring options to make that happen.”

