Penticton RCMP greening up the streets with new hybrid cruisers

Two of the new SUVs have already arrived, 3 on the way

The Penticton RCMP will be rolling out new hybrid SUVs, like the one pictured here, that will run on battery. (Twitter - RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are getting greener with new hybrid vehicles in their fleet.

The detachment announced the arrival of the new hybrid SUVs, with two arriving in December and three more set to replace other vehicles as they age out over the coming months.

Before, all of the computers and electronics in the car – especially the power-hungry emergency lights – required the vehicle to be running for their use. Now, these key features can operate entirely off the vehicle’s battery.

“This new set up will allow us to keep the electronics working and the lights active, without the vehicle idling,” said Const. Dayne Lyons of Penticton RCMP. “The engine does kick on every so often just to keep the battery active, but you will see a noticeable reduction in idling time.”

Penticton RCMP and the city of Penticton worked together to introduce the greener vehicles.

“The city of Penticton is committed to a sustainable future, which is why we’ve adopted a Community Climate Action Plan and a Corporate Energy and Emissions Plan,” says David Kassian, the city’s community sustainability co-ordinator. “The move by the RCMP to hybrid cars is another positive step to building a brighter, long-term future for residents.”

