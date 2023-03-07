Penticton pool closed on Sunday for KISU swim meet

The Penticton Community Pool will be closed to the public on Sunday, March 12 for a swim meet.
The local KISU Swim Club will be hosting the meet and the main and leisure pools, hot tub, sauna and steam room will be closed to the public for the day.
