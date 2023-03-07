Pool closure.

Penticton pool closed on Sunday for KISU swim meet

All the pools including leisure and hot tubs are closed to the public

The Penticton Community Pool will be closed to the public on Sunday, March 12 for a swim meet.

The local KISU Swim Club will be hosting the meet and the main and leisure pools, hot tub, sauna and steam room will be closed to the public for the day.

READ MORE: KISU swimming star collecting cans to help pay for Toronto-bound travel expenses

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man wanted on 32 charges, including escape, assault and theft
Next story
B.C. teacher disciplined for telling Grade 3 kids he would ‘rip out’ their vocal cords

Just Posted

Mayor Julius Bloomfield is set to talk to the Chamber about the budget and future goals in Penticton. (Submitted)
Penticton mayor to speak at Chamber’s new ‘State of the City’ series

Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home that has been Bogner's restaurant since 1976 will be torn down and turned into office space. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Final approvals pave way for demolition of historic Penticton restaurant

(Black Press file)
Oliver break-ins continue despite major arrest recently

Pool closure.
Penticton pool closed on Sunday for KISU swim meet