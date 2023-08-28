A Penticton nurse has had their registration suspended for eight weeks, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for falsifying medical records among other issues. (Pixabay photo) A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)

A Penticton nurse has had their registration suspended for eight weeks, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for falsifying medical records among other issues. (Pixabay photo) A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)

Penticton nurse suspended for 8 weeks over falsifying medical records

Records changed to state they had responded to a shortness of breath call when they hadn’t

A Penticton nurse has been suspended for eight weeks for multiple issues including falsifying medical records.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives published the results of an inquiry into the practice of Sumeet Tattla for issues in May and June of 2022.

According to the Aug. 17 discipline notice, Tattla failed to follow established post-fall policy, failed to respond to a short-of-breath client in a timely manner, and falsified medical records to indicate that a response to the patient had occurred when it had not.

Tattla is a licensed practical nurse, and voluntarily agreed to the conditions with the Inquiry Committee for the college.

In addition to the eight-week suspension of their registration, Tattla agreed to be prohibited from being alone on duty. A registered nurse or supervisor is required to be present with Tattla for eight months.

They also agreed to direct supervision of their nursing practice for six months.

Tattla will also be undergoing remedial education in ethics, responsibility and accountability, documentation, and working with care aids.

READ ALSO: Disciplinary hearing for ex-Kelowna nurse and Okanagan PPC candidate extended

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nursePenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revelstoke police incident blocks Victoria Rd
Next story
Fire south of Kamloops reaches 11,000 hectares

Just Posted

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon's Kal Tire Place Friday after being evacuated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon helps 2,400 Okanagan/Shuswap wildfire evacuees

Colton Jacob Thorsen. (Facebook)
Jail sentence for 2020 Osoyoos shooting

A Penticton nurse has had their registration suspended for eight weeks, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for falsifying medical records among other issues. (Pixabay photo) A Vernon nurse has had his registration suspended for six months, along with other disciplinary action, by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives for professional misconduct. (Pixabay photo)
Penticton nurse suspended for 8 weeks over falsifying medical records

Smoke settles over Okanagan Lake Saturday, Aug. 26 with Fintry in the background. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Air quality advisory continues in Okanagan, much of B.C.