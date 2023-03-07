Penticton mayor to speak at Chamber’s new ‘State of the City’ series

Chamber will hear from Julius Bloomfield on the budget and future of Penticton

Mayor Julius Bloomfield is set to talk to the Chamber about the budget and future goals in Penticton. (Submitted)

The Penticton Chamber starts its “State of the City” series with a presentation from the mayor on the upcoming budget.

The State of the City series is designed to give elected officials and other community leaders an opportunity to present to Chamber members, businesses-at-large, and the public when important events arise like the budget or large infrastructure projects.

For the inaugural presentation, Mayor Julius Bloomfield will speak about council’s new guiding principles and the upcoming budget at a breakfast on March 8 at Okanagan College.

Marmalade Cat Cafe will be providing the breakfast.

“This is an exciting time in the City of Penticton, as the new council has set the strategic priorities that will guide us for the next four years and we are looking for feedback from the public on the proposed 2023 budget,” said Bloomfield. “Events like this are important as they provide another level of transparency and accountability for council. I’m looking forward to outlining where Penticton is headed and hearing directly from people on the agenda we’re laying out to make our community safer, more vibrant and diverse.”

City staff just presented their 2023 budget proposal, which would see taxes increase to a maximum of 9.7 per cent and leave the business tax multiplier unchanged.

Chamber President Jonathan McGraw said it’s important to hear what residents and businesses can expect to see in 2023 and beyond; “especially with regards to housing, community safety, and any other initiatives the city is working on.”

“Every day, hundreds of Penticton students are pursuing education and skills training that will allow them to advance in their careers locally and across the region, in sectors that include construction and trades, childcare, health services, technology, viticulture and tourism. Hearing from the mayor during his first year in office is timely and relevant for all of us,” said Dr. Neil Fassina, president of Okanagan College.