Penticton’s Law Courts. (File photo)

Penticton’s Law Courts. (File photo)

Penticton man to spend 270 days in jail for fleeing police on 201 Forest Service Road

Clayton Archie Edward Bone pursued when officers cracked down on a crime-based encampment

A Penticton man who was involved in a pursuit that drew RCMP, BC Conservation, a helicopter and police dog services will spend 270 days in jail.

Clayton Archie Edwards Bone was sentenced on Aug. 31 in Penticton’s Provincial Court for the February 2022 incident.

Bone was sentenced to 270 days in jail for fleeing police and 120 days for driving while disqualified, with both sentences being served concurrently.

The other charges he was facing, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, assault a peace officer with a weapon, breach of release order and driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence were all stayed, according to court records.

An RCMP release from the time of the incident said that Bone was pursued after officers cracked down on a crime-based encampment located on Forest Service Road 201.

READ MORE: Helicopter, RCMP, police dog, Conservation take down Penticton man at crime encampment

Bone was the driver behind the wheel of a vehicle that tried to flee the scene, before later attempting to escape on foot.

At the time, then-Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter spoke about the encampment and arrest at a Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board of directors meeting.

“This project was a success but the arrest is an example of the disregard for the law and police officers,” said Hunter.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Climate change feeds billion-dollar global invasive species problem
Next story
B.C. funding $3M toward YMCA mental health program in 30 communities

Just Posted

Okanagan College Foundation Executive Director, Helen Jackman. (Photo contributed)
Building exceptional ‘Foundation’ at Okanagan College

The Penticton Dragonboat Festival including the breast cancer ceremony goes this weekend on Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga/File photo)
‘Thrilling’ Penticton Dragonboat Festival makes a splash this weekend

Penticton’s Law Courts. (File photo)
Penticton man to spend 270 days in jail for fleeing police on 201 Forest Service Road

Smoke seen from Strathcona Beach in Kelowna in August 2023. (Scott Amis)
Drought and heat make for ‘very long summer’ in the Okanagan-Shuswap