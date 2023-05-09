Penticton man charged for Toyota arson

An arson fire completely destroyed the Penticton Toyota dealership in May. The black plume of smoke could be seen across the city. Two were arrested for the arson but charges have not been formalized. (Facebook)

After almost a year, a man has been arrested and charged with the Penticton Toyota arson.

Following a lengthy and complicated investigation, charges were finally approved on May 5 against 40-year-old Donald Richard Lorenzetto.

Lorenzetto has been charged with two counts of arson and mischief over $5,000 in relation to the May 11, 2022 fire that ripped through the entire Toyota building.

RCMP arrested Lorenzetto on the charges on May 8, and he currently remains in custody ahead of his next court appearance on May 17.

The damage to the dealership was described as “extensive” and the building is still unoccupied to this day due to the damage. Putting out the blaze required five trucks from Penticton and Summerland, with two firefighters suffering minor injuries.

“This was a difficult and labour-intensive investigation that led us to determine the cause and subsequent person responsible. Recognizing the immediate and long-lasting impact on the community, we exhausted all investigative efforts that allowed us to make this arrest,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

Lorenzetto has previously been through Penticton and Chilliwack court systems for mischief and theft charges under $5,000.

Within a day of the 2022 fire, Lorenzetto was identified and arrested by the RCMP, along with another individual at the time. Both were then released while charges were being considered by the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the community for their patience during this year-long investigation,” said Cpl. James Grandy. “It takes gathering substantial evidence before charges can be approved, and your cooperation and understanding throughout this process have been crucial. By working together, we can continue to make our neighbourhoods safe and secure for all residents.”

