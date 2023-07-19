Penticton looks into requiring anti-theft on shopping carts

Mayor asked staff to look into the possibility of a city-wide policy for stores with carts

Shopping carts in the bike lane on Martin Street. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton council is looking into a possible city-wide policy requiring grocery stores to have a lock system on their shopping carts.

The motion came from Mayor Julius Bloomfield at the July 18 meeting in other business, arising from a new requirement on Canadian Tire to have geofencing on their shopping carts when they expand their building.

Geofencing can be put on carts that will lock the wheels once the cart has been taken out of the boundaries of the shopping centre.

“I’d be interested in exploring that as an option for a city policy and other opportunities that staff may present,” said Bloomfield.

Bloomfield’s motion received unanimous support from council but no comments.

Following the decision, council watchdog Brigid Kemp commented that many unhoused use shopping carts as a way to carry their belongings.

<

<

