Penticton in top 25 Canadian cities for growth: U-Haul

Penticton is once again one of the top-growing Canadian cities, at least according to U-Haul.

The do-it-yourself moving company released their annual report on the the flow of their vehicles to and from cities and Penticton placed 21st for the second year in a row.

That is despite a 16.5 per cent drop in the number of one-way U-Haul trucks coming to Penticton in 2022.

The number of one-way departures also dropped by 15 per cent, helping to keep the city’s standing on the list stable.

U-Haul said its Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than two million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

The Growth Index for 2022 places Chatham, Ont. as the top growth city in the nation. In fifth place, Kelowna was the top growth city in B.C.

