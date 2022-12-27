Penticton hospital took in 6 victims of Christmas Eve bus crash

Hospitals throughout the Interior were activated to respond to the crash that killed 4

Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (GoFundMe)

After a bus crashed on the Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve, hospitals across the region including Penticton were readied to do their part.

According to Interior Health, Penticton Regional Hospital provided care for six victims of the crash, with the other 46 victims taken by BC Emergency Health Services to hospitals in Kelowna, Merritt and Kamloops.

The victims of the crash at Penticton’s hospital and the others throughout the region are all expected to survive. Seven remained in hospitals as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

One of the four killed in the crash was Karanjot Singh Sodhi, 41. Sodhi had only recently arrived in Canada and was set to work in Oliver, according to reports from other media.

A fundraiser has been established for his family, which includes his wife, a six-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Police have said road conditions the evening of the crash were described “as very poor with ice and snow on the road surface along with rain and hail falling.”

