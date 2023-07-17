Penticton holding 2 info sessions on final phase of controversial bike lane

Online session is July 20 and open house is July 28 at the Seniors’ Centre

The City of Penticton’s design for the last phase of the lake-to-lake bike lane in front of the South Main Market. (Photo- City of Penticton)

The City of Penticton is hosting two information sessions, online and in person about the draft design for the final section of the Lake-to-Lake route which extends along South Main Street from Galt Avenue to the end at Skaha Lake Park.

For a presentation of the plans followed by a Q&A session, attend the online session via Zoom on Thursday, July 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Registration link is available at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.

There is also going to be an in-person open house at the Penticton Seniors’ Centre Tuesday, July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.

There is no presentation but city staff will be there to answer questions.

The key changes include:

• Introducing concrete curbs to provide separation between vehicles and bikes and slow traffic.

• Switching the bike lane with the parking lane on the west side to eliminate parked vehicles from crossing the bike lane.

• Creating parking pockets on either the west or east sides of the street.

• Replacing some sections of underutilized on-street parking with boulevards, trees and rain gardens.

• Introducing ‘floating bus stops’ in place of the existing bus stops.

• Changing access to the South Main Market to one-way as agreed to with the owners.

• Reducing the speed limit to 30 kilometres an hour between Parmley Place to south of the South Main Market to accommodate the existing school zone, parks and improve safety around the market.

• Adding left turn lanes to remove the bottleneck on South Main at Green Ave.

Feedback is being gathered for features such as locations of parking pockets, pedestrian crossings, rain gardens and street trees. The city isn’t looking for feedback on whether the final phase of the bike lane should go ahead, said information on shapeyourcity.

The decision to complete the Lake to Lake bike lane has been made by council.

Complete the feedback form by July 30.

