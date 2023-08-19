Penticton hiker said he would have died in an inferno had he not been rescued

Bernand Cloutier grateful to Penticton search and rescue who performed the dramatic rescue

Bernard Cloutier with some of his rescuers from Penticton Search and Rescue who saved the hiker from the Cathedral Lakes Park fire. (Submitted)

Penticton resident Bernard Cloutier feels lucky to be alive and thankful to his heroes at Penticton Search and Rescue after a dramatic rescue out of a burning Cathedral Lakes Park last week.

Cloutier said he had been on a solo ‘wilderness adventure trek’ in Cathedral Lakes Park since July 27.

“Near the very end of my trip on Tuesday, I walked into the raging fire currently devastating the park,” he said.

“For 30 hours the possibility of frying into bacon for bears was a real possibility for me,” reflects Cloutier. “Fortunately the heroic efforts of PENSAR were successful and I lived to tell this harrowing story. I was the last one from the park.”

“I lived through an ordeal until I was finally rescued early Wednesday evening and flown back home by Penticton Search and Rescue members and their helicopter.”

He recalls Tuesday night, 10 hours into the ordeal, he could not find sleep.

“On Wednesday helicopters came and left three times leaving with shaken hopes every time. It was the longest and most intense 30 hours of my life,” said the hard core hiker who has many long multi-day remote hikes under his belt. “If it wasn’t for an early message from Kevin Wilson, the park manager informing me that the first helicopter had seen me, that they knew where I was and, to stay put, meaning we will get to you and get you out.”

BC Wildfire referenced the hiker rescue as extremely complicated but successful.

Guests and staff at the Cathedral Lakes Lodge were told to shelter in place when the fire became aggressive Tuesday night. The fire had toppled trees onto the roadway that night, making the road impassable.

Firefighters cleared the trees the next morning and were able to safely take a convoy of around 80 people out from the lodge.

READ MORE: Over 80 rescued after harrowing night of sheltering in place at Cathedral Lake Lodge

For Coultier the wait was terrifying.

“The helicopter attempts stabilizing and hovers over me. The pines all around swing violently in random directions. I see danger and they see it too. I move away from the swinging pines. Extraction from the forest won’t be possible. I see it, PENSAR sees it. The helicopter flies away.”

“I am terrified and feel helpless.”

Twenty minutes later the helicopter comes back, opens the side door, and drops a message written on piece of paper attached to a weight.

It says: Head Back Towards Trail Head (North) We Will Meet With You

But they are telling me to walk into the fire. Why now? The most dangerous time of day. And then I realize there may not be a tomorrow for me if I stay here now, he recounts.

Norm Cole and Rob Burley from PENSAR are there to bring him to a location 1,200 feet higher, right in the middle of the raging line of fire, where the helicopter was able to land.

“I am immensely grateful for these brave folks who interrupted their lives to put themselves at risk and, the folks on the ground coordinating the operation to rescue me.”

