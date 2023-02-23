Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton firefighters puts out large brush blaze off Highway 97

Cause of the blaze is not known but there was a encampment there previously

It took a lot of water to put out a large brush fire off Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday afternoon.

Bylaw officers called in the blaze to the fire department around 2:45 p.m.

The fire had spread through the undergrowth and grass to cover an area of roughly 30 feet by 30 feet, and looked to have gotten inside a log as well.

Fire crews arrived shortly after but had to bring in their hoses a fair distance into the woods to get at the fire off Okanagan Avenue West.

Bylaws told the Western News that a transient camp had been cleared in that location in the morning but there wasn’t anyone there at the time of the fire.

READ MORE: Two prescribed burns coming up in South Okanagan

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Attempt underway for class-action lawsuit over photo radar tickets in Manitoba
Next story
Big bucks for Central Okanagan businesses to boost tourism

Just Posted

Canadian comedian Chris Griffin has selected Penticton as the destination to film his debut comedy special in early March. (Photo- Chris Griffin/Facebook)
This comedian could have performed anywhere in Canada: Here’s why he chose Penticton

Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Penticton firefighters puts out large brush blaze off Highway 97

A Penticton mom is warning others after a woman took a scary fascination with her daughter in the play place of McDonald’s on Feb. 22. RCMP have been made aware. (Google photos)
Odd incident with stranger at Penticton McDonald’s leaves mother shaken

BC Wildfire Service photo
Two prescribed burns coming up in South Okanagan